Commercial flights from NAIA to Haneda resume

After the closure for a few hours of the Haneda Airport in Japan owing to the collission of a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane and a Japan Coast Guard (JCG) aircraft, it has reopened for commercial flights.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that at past 8:30 on Wednesday night, the three runways of the Haneda International Airport had been opened for commercial flights.

Before this, Philippine Airlines flight PR-422 was slated to leave at 8:40 a.m. from NAIA 1 to the Haneda Airport while a flight of JAL was also scheduled to leave NAIA going to Narita at 9:40 a.m.

Some of the passengers who were stranded at the NAIA due to the delay of PAL flight PR-424 caused by the collision were able to leave at past 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The MIAA said the incident did not have a huge impact on the passengers of flight operations in Haneda since the said airport has four runways.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Japan adivised Filipinos of flight 516 from Hokkaido to Tokyo who may need assistance to contact Assistance-to-Nationals Unit sa (+81) 80-4928-7979.

All 379 passengers of JAL survived the incident, having been able to leave the plane before it caught fire after colliding with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) aircraft at the Haneda airport. Five of the six passengers of JCG reportedly died.

The JCG is said to be on its way to delivering aid to earthquake victims when the accident took place.