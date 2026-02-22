Commitment to accountability in anomalous DPWH infra projects reaffirmed by Task Force Kasanag

360 SHARES Share Tweet

REAFFIRMING its commitment to good governance, the Task Force Kasanag (TFK), led by its founder Dr. John Chiong, DHum, bared substantive updates on complaints and legal actions it has filed concerning alleged irregularities in certain flood control and infrastructure projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a press conference, the TFK outlined the progress of cases it initiated beginning in 2022 and reiterated its firm position that public infrastructure funds must be subjected to strict scrutiny, lawful oversight and full accountability.

The organization also disclosed that it is actively coordinating with the DPWH and appropriate oversight bodies by submitting documentation and formally identifying contractors, DPWH officials and local government officials named in its complaints in connection with alleged corruption, particularly involving flood control anomalies and related infrastructure projects.

The TFK emphasized that its efforts are evidence-based and intended to assist competent authorities in conducting impartial and lawful review proceedings.

Dr. Chiong announced that the TFK has filed an ethics complaint against House Committee on Public Works Chairperson and Surigao del Sur 1st District Representative Romeo Salazar Momo, Sr., along with several other individuals and entities cited in its formal submissions.

Among those referenced in the complaints are construction firms that have been awarded multi-billion peso flood control and other infrastructure projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in their respective regions, including GCI Construction and Development Corp. (Bicol); Equi-Parco Construction Company (Region XIII / X); Montesclaros Enterprises, Inc. (Region X); EUS Construction (Region V);Brentmin Roofing Enterprise (Region V); Centerways Construction and Development, Inc. (Region V) and EGB Construction Corporation (Northern Luzon).

These references are based on documented contract awards and matters raised in sworn complaints submitted to proper authorities for review. All individuals and entities mentioned are presumed innocent unless proven otherwise in accordance with due process of law.

The organization also reiterated complaints it filed in 2022 against Zaldy Co, Eric Yap, Edwin Gardiola, former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan and DPWH regional directors as well.

Additionally, the task force referenced plunder and graft complaints filed against former DPWH Undersecretary Momo, which are undergoing appropriate legal processes.

Dr. Chiong stated that TFK was among the earliest civic groups to raise concerns in 2022 regarding alleged irregularities in flood control and infrastructure projects and noted that subsequent legislative inquiries, including proceedings before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, have examined related issues.

He said the TFK affirms that it will continue to cooperate with oversight institutions, pursue appropriate legal remedies and advocate for institutional reforms necessary to safeguard public funds and restore public trust in infrastructure governance.