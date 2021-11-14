Communist Terrorists Continue to Yield in Sarangani Province

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The Communist Terrorist Group continue to weaken as another two (2) CTG rebels decided to surrendered to government forces at So Tampuan, Brgy Kamanga, Maasim, Sarangani Province on November 11, 2021. The surrender was facilitated by the Local Government Unit of the Municiplaity of Maasim, 38th Infantry Battalion, and 6th Civil Military Operations Battalion all under 6ID, PA.

Lieutenant Colonel Anhouvic Atilano, Commanding Officer of 38IB, identified the two (2) former CTG rebels as alias Cardo and alias Ka Mimoy operating under the Southern Daguma Group, Guerilla Front Musa, Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR). The surrenderers also surrendered one (1) M14 rifle with two (2) magazines and 40 rounds live ammos and one (1) Garand rifle with five (5) clips and 37 rounds live ammos.

During the presentation of surrenderers, Hon. Zyrex Pacquio, Mayor of Maasim, expressed his gratitude to the former rebels for their decision to cooperate with the government which will eventually make the Municipality of Maasim a better and more peaceful place to live.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division recognized the help of the Local Government Unit of Maasim, Sarangani Province, the residents and security forces in helping the former rebels realize the manipulative ploys of the communist terror group which made them surrender. “The synergy between local government units and security forces, made the surrender possible. The surrenderers coming from the CTG, will be among those who will benefit from the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the government which the previous surrenderers have already availed.” Maj. Gen. Uy said. “Our troops from the Joint Task Force Central will never stop in continuing to bolster our civil-military cooperation efforts with partner stakeholders to put an end to terrorism in Central Mindanao and to convince the remaining terrorists to end their armed struggle and return into the mainstream society.” Maj. Gen. Uy added.