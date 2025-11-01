Community Memorial Park Returns to Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory for Kalag-Kalag Observance

332 SHARES Share Tweet

‘Ramil’, a Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) at Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory (ICJMD), once again lit a candle this morning—his quiet tribute to the loved ones he continues to remember. Still incarcerated and not yet out of the woods, Ramil joined fellow PDL in the second year of ICJMD’s Community Memorial Park, a space created to honor the departed during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

In the Philippines, November 1 and 2 are sacred days when families gather in cemeteries to perform dagkot—the lighting of candles and offering of prayers and flowers. For those behind bars, such traditions are out of reach. Recognizing this emotional gap, ICJMD reintroduced its memorial park initiative this year, beginning today, to allow PDL to participate in Kalag-Kalag within the facility.

The park, nestled in a quiet corner of the jail, features a central cross and designated prayer area. It serves as a symbolic cemetery where PDL can reflect, pray, and reconnect with memories of those they’ve lost. Ramil, who first experienced dagkot inside the jail last year after four years of longing, returned to the same spot—his candle flickering with both grief and hope.

Jail Warden JCINSP CARMELO A CORSAME shared, “We understand how emotionally difficult these days can be for our PDL. Creating this space is our way of helping them stay connected to their families and traditions, even while they’re here.”

The initiative is part of ICJMD’s broader commitment to rehabilitation and humane care, showing that dignity and cultural continuity can thrive even within the walls of incarceration.

The observance will continue through November 2, culminating in a Liturgy of Words to Remember the Dead, where PDL will gather in prayer and remembrance.