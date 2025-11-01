Home>News>Provincial>Community Memorial Park Returns to Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory for Kalag-Kalag Observance
Provincial

Community Memorial Park Returns to Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory for Kalag-Kalag Observance

Journal Online0
Kalag-Kalag Observance

‘Ramil’, a Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) at Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory (ICJMD), once again lit a candle this morning—his quiet tribute to the loved ones he continues to remember. Still incarcerated and not yet out of the woods, Ramil joined fellow PDL in the second year of ICJMD’s Community Memorial Park, a space created to honor the departed during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

In the Philippines, November 1 and 2 are sacred days when families gather in cemeteries to perform dagkot—the lighting of candles and offering of prayers and flowers. For those behind bars, such traditions are out of reach. Recognizing this emotional gap, ICJMD reintroduced its memorial park initiative this year, beginning today, to allow PDL to participate in Kalag-Kalag within the facility.

Kalag-Kalag Observance

The park, nestled in a quiet corner of the jail, features a central cross and designated prayer area. It serves as a symbolic cemetery where PDL can reflect, pray, and reconnect with memories of those they’ve lost. Ramil, who first experienced dagkot inside the jail last year after four years of longing, returned to the same spot—his candle flickering with both grief and hope.

Jail Warden JCINSP CARMELO A CORSAME shared, “We understand how emotionally difficult these days can be for our PDL. Creating this space is our way of helping them stay connected to their families and traditions, even while they’re here.”

The initiative is part of ICJMD’s broader commitment to rehabilitation and humane care, showing that dignity and cultural continuity can thrive even within the walls of incarceration.

The observance will continue through November 2, culminating in a Liturgy of Words to Remember the Dead, where PDL will gather in prayer and remembrance.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Nation

Palace backs Bong Go’s proposal for more “ayuda”

VOCP
SENATOR Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go shared that President Rodrigo Duterte has asked government finance managers and concerned agencies to study
XG as Global Ambassadors for G-SHOCK
Entertainment

XG Named Global Ambassadors for G-SHOCK!

Journal Online
The seven-member Hip hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG, active on the global stage, has been appointed global ambassador for Casio’s shock-resistant
Cordillerans WPS advocacy
Provincial

Cordillerans amplifies support for WPS advocacy

Journal Online
The 1st Civil Relations Group, CRSAFP under the Operational Control of Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) Armed Forces of the Philippines,
BBCIncorp
Business

Dormant Company Status: What It Means and How It Affects Your Business

Journal Online
Not all companies remain active at all times because business operations can be influenced by various strategic, financial, and market-related