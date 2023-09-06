Commuters appeal workable solution for Makati subway project

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Following Philippine Infradev Holdings’ statement that the Makati subway project alignment will no longer be feasible, transport advocacy network The Passenger Forum today asked Infradev and the city government of Makati to solve new issues in relation to the railway project.

According to TPF Convener Primo Morillo, “Infradev’s disclosure mentions something about their intent to start discussions with the LGU of Makati in light of the Supreme Court decision to grant some former Makati territories to Taguig City. We hope that they will find a workable solution as this is a very important mass transportation project and about 700,000 passengers are expected to ride and benefit from this subway on a daily basis.”

Morillo said that one of the options for the $3.5billion-worth project is to include the local government of Taguig City in the Joint Venture Agreement.

“Commuters are really looking forward to having a subway in the heart of the busiest district in the country. If this requires including Taguig into the project, so be it. If this necessitates another JVA with Taguig, Infradev should do it and do it fast,” he added.

TPF also mentioned that negotiating with Taguig also opens the possibility of an expansion deeper into Taguig, especially to Bonifacio Global City.

“Persuading Taguig to be part of this project is a crucial task for Infradev and expanding into BGC may just do the job. In our view, it may even push the daily ridership closer to a million commuters making it more efficient and helpful in our dreams to solve Metro Manila’s transport woes. We appeal to the good mayors of Makati and Taguig to cooperate for the sake of the commuting public and the nation,” Morillo said.

Morillo also asserted that if Makati and Taguig will not cooperate, they should allow the Department of Transportation (DOTr) or the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to take over on the side of the government.

“This is another way to save the project and it could even make the project better as it can go beyond the boundaries of those two cities,” he added.