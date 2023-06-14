Complete electrical audit, enhanced airport operations assured by MIAA

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) officer-in-charge Bryan Co reassured the public of the authority’s commitment to complete the thorough electrical system audit that will significantly enhance airport operations and subsequently, passenger experience.

In a statement released by MIAA;s public affairs officer Connie Bungag, the airport chief said that in a meeting with MServ and Meralco, the comprehensive plan for the electrical audit was firmed up to ensure that no system will be left out in the course of the probe.

MIAA is confident that with Mserv’s expertise and proven track record, they will be able to bring out the coveted solutions to the present state of NAIA’s electrical systems, Co said.

“Times are very challenging for us now; but be that as it may, we are taking steps and exploring all ways possible to achieve our deliverables based on our established priorities,” Co added.

Apart from addressing the electrical system issues, focus is to make significant rehabilitation, upgrades and improvements to facilities and passenger processing systems, the airport OIC said.

Bungag meanwhile said the MIAA is currently fast-tracking replacement of passenger boarding bridges, replacement of chillers, upgrading of taxiways, expanding the coverage of its CCTV system, digitization of airport operations and passenger systems among others.

“MIAA sees the completion of these major projects in 24 to 36 months’ time. On the other hand, projects that would highly impact on passengers like construction of additional comfort rooms in NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3 and the rehabilitation of existing ones are underway,”she said.

Bungag said that in Terminal 3, the MIAA has earlier announced the immediate construction of additional immigration counters thereby increasing the now 30 counters to 36.

‘MIAA also hopes to complete by December this year, the construction of an immigration annex, where six (6) four man counters will be constructed or 24 more immigration officers can be deployed. Once completed, the annex will serve as processing area for OFWs, PWDs, senior citizens and diplomats,” she added.

This, she said, is MIAA’s show of support to the Bureau of Immigration as earlier intimated to the Commissioner during the planning stages of the STAR Program.

“As we embark on all these tasks, we continuously appeal for understanding and patience from all our stakeholders. With everyone’s support, we can have a better NAIA that we can all be proud of,” said Co.

It was learned that apart from facilities, MIAA is constantly studying process flows in a bid to reduce congestion points, so passengers can have a more convenient airport experience.

The removal of the initial security checkpoints in the terminals have proven to be a welcome relief to travelers, Co said.