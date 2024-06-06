Confronting Plastic Pollution and Strengthening Natural Resource Management

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Makakalikasan Party’s Call on World Environment Day 2024

Today, June 5, we join the global community in celebrating World Environment Day with the theme “Solutions to Plastic Pollution.” This theme is especially relevant to the Philippines, where plastic waste significantly impacts our environment, health, and livelihoods.

The Philippines is a top contributor to ocean plastic pollution, producing approximately 2.7 million metric tons of plastic waste annually. This environmental crisis threatens our marine ecosystems and coastal communities. On this World Environment Day, we urge every Filipino to take action: reduce plastic use, participate in cleanup drives, and support sustainable practices.

Recent developments offer hope and a path forward. The signing of the Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (ENCAS) Law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on May 26, 2024, marks a significant milestone. This law integrates environmental values into our national accounting systems, ensuring that the economic contributions of our ecosystems are recognized and protected.

Moreover, the Philippines has demonstrated its commitment to global climate action by submitting its climate adaptation plan to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). These steps highlight our country’s dedication to sustainability and resilience in the face of climate change.

However, our environment continues to face severe challenges. Reports of deforestation, pollution, and biodiversity loss remind us that much work remains. Illegal logging, mining, and unregulated development threaten our natural resources and future generations’ well-being.

As we look ahead to President Marcos Jr.’s upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), the Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines calls for urgent and decisive actions to be at the center of his address. We emphasize the need for comprehensive natural resource management (NRM) strategies to address these crises. We advocate for the enforcement of existing environmental laws, the implementation of the ENCAS Law, and the prioritization of sustainable practices across all sectors.

We also commend the recent introduction of “Sukat ng Kalikasan,” a toolkit designed to enhance the management of protected areas. Additionally, we support the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) commitment to completing the environmental case against China for ecological damages in the West Philippine Sea, highlighting the need for accountability in environmental protection.

Local efforts over the past six months, including coastal cleanups, mangrove reforestation, bans on single-use plastics, sustainable agriculture initiatives, and renewable energy projects, reflect a growing awareness and commitment to environmental stewardship. These actions, combined with national policies and international commitments, form the backbone of our collective effort to protect our environment.

On this World Environment Day, let us remember that safeguarding our environment is a shared responsibility. As we anticipate the President’s SONA, we urge all Filipinos to remain vigilant, proactive, and united in our efforts to secure a healthy and resilient environment for future generations.

For more information on our 15-point Green Agenda, please visit our website: https://naturepartyph.weebly.com/political-agenda.html