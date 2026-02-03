Home>News>Metro>Cong. Chua urges Manila District 3 residents to avail of his weekly ‘Attorney’s Day’
Metro

Cong. Chua urges Manila District 3 residents to avail of his weekly ‘Attorney’s Day’

Itchie G. Cabayan3
Atty. Joel Chua Attorney's Day
Rep. Joel Chua attending to third district residents' legal concerns. (JERRY S. TAN)

RESIDENTS from Manila’s third district are being invited by Congressman Atty. Joel Chua to avail of his designated “Attorney’s Day,” where the constituents’ legal and other concerns are being addressed on a weekly basis.

Chua said that at least once a week, he had been allotting one whole day in his district office for third district residents who need legal advice on various issues as well as offer the best possible solution to other problems.

“Naglaan tayo ng masayang araw upang ang inyong lingkod ay magkaroon ng pagkakataon na makinig sa mga concerns ng ating mga ka-distrito, unawain ang kanilang mga idinudulog at maghatid ng agarang tulong at serbisyo,” said Chua.

It was learned that on said days being held in his district office, it is Chua himself who personally attends to the residents who need proper guidance, information and assistance on certain legal matters and even personal issues.

The said program was begun by Chua during the days when he was still a Manila councilor serving the same district.

“Kung may problema o pangangailangan, huwag po kayong mahiyang lumapit—nandito lang kami, handang makinig at umalalay,” Chua stated.

According to Chua, he as a lawyer himself, is fully aware as to how difficult it is for one who is not moneyed but have legal problems to get even just some legal advice due to the high costs of fees.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Money Maharlika
Opinion

Economy: Beyond Money (or Maharlika)

Reni M. Valenzuela
The Maharlika Investment Fund is just about money, nothing more, nothing less, nothing else. I need not mention in this
Philippine Airlines - PAL
Travel and Leisure

PAL is Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airline for Jan. 2024

Itchie G. Cabayan
Philippine Airlines (PAL) clinched the top spot as Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airline, registering an on-time performance (OTP) of 86.85% in
Martin Nievera
Martin Nievera
Showbiz

How Martin remains relevant

VOCP
CONCERT king Martin Nievera returns to his roots as he joins Viva Group Of Companies in celebrating Vicor 50th year.
Miscellaneous

DSWD’s AICS responds to father’s plea for his critically-ill son

Journal Online
The sky is often the limit as to what parents can endure just to show their love for their children.