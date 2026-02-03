Cong. Chua urges Manila District 3 residents to avail of his weekly ‘Attorney’s Day’

388 SHARES Share Tweet

RESIDENTS from Manila’s third district are being invited by Congressman Atty. Joel Chua to avail of his designated “Attorney’s Day,” where the constituents’ legal and other concerns are being addressed on a weekly basis.

Chua said that at least once a week, he had been allotting one whole day in his district office for third district residents who need legal advice on various issues as well as offer the best possible solution to other problems.

“Naglaan tayo ng masayang araw upang ang inyong lingkod ay magkaroon ng pagkakataon na makinig sa mga concerns ng ating mga ka-distrito, unawain ang kanilang mga idinudulog at maghatid ng agarang tulong at serbisyo,” said Chua.

It was learned that on said days being held in his district office, it is Chua himself who personally attends to the residents who need proper guidance, information and assistance on certain legal matters and even personal issues.

The said program was begun by Chua during the days when he was still a Manila councilor serving the same district.

“Kung may problema o pangangailangan, huwag po kayong mahiyang lumapit—nandito lang kami, handang makinig at umalalay,” Chua stated.

According to Chua, he as a lawyer himself, is fully aware as to how difficult it is for one who is not moneyed but have legal problems to get even just some legal advice due to the high costs of fees.