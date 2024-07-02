Congratulations, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang!

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Undersecretary Mabborang is one of the awardees of the Gintong Medalya for Government Services. This award is given to exceptional Cagayanos in recognition of their intelligence, integrity, perseverance, enthusiasm, service, and aspirations for government service.

The said award is a proof of his dedication and passion for nation-building; he has served various communities in exceptional ways, went above and beyond his call of duty, and acted as an inspiration to his peers through science, technology, and innovation.

“Bilang isang Cagayano, ang parangal na ito ay may espesyal na kahalagahan at kahulugan.

Ito ay nagpapaalala na walang hangganang ang potensyal na namamalagi sa loob ng bawat isa sa atin. Ang talino at kapamaraanan, na nakatanim sa ating pamanang Cagayano (o Cagayan heritage), ay kahalintulad ng mga katangian na nagtutulak sa pag-unlad ng siyensya, teknolohiya, at inobasyon sa ating lalawigan at sa buong bansa.” Undersecretary Mabborang emphasized in his message.

“Sa pagkilalang ito, inaanyayahan ko rin po kayo na makiisa, at sama-sama, tulong-tulong nating gawin ang Lalawigan ng Cagayan bilang isang matibay na sentro ng lakas ng agham, teknolohiya, at pagbabago, lalong-lalo na sa pamamagitan ng programa ng DOST na ‘Smart and Sustainable Cities and Communities’, he underscored in his message.

“Gamitin natin ang mga makabagong teknolohiya at mga maka-Agham na pamamaraan upang matugunan ang mga panibagong hamon – mula sa agrikultura, kalusugan, transportasyon, seguridad sa tubig, edukasyon, pagne-negosyo, at sa katatagan sa kapanahunan ng kalamidad,” he added.

Under his term as the DOST R02 Regional Director, he significantly contributed to the establishment of the following Research and Development (R&D) Centers in Cagayan.

CAGAYAN VALLEY FRESHWATER R&D FOR LUDONG AND EEL

Because of the extinction of Ludong, a high-value fish thriving only in the Cagayan River, the Isabela State University (ISU) has built a laboratory, fishtanks, and earthen pond network from which it will raise and breed Ludong, as well as another local fish called Igat, using funds from DOST-PCAARRD.

The project seeks to develop a technology for the breeding and production of endangered species. It is potentially seen as having a big contribution to the economy when sold not only in the entire country but to other countries like Japan, where the demand for the president’s fish is high.

METALS INNOVATION AND ENGINEERING R&D CENTER (MIERDC)

With its ductility, elasticity, fusibility, machinability, effectiveness, and long useful life, the metal industry plays a very important role in economic development. The nominee has furthered the focus on this sector to secure developments beneficial to the growth of metal-related businesses and companies in the region.

The Cagayan State University is selected to house the MIERDC under a Memorandum of Agreement with DOST II. It recognizes the strength of the university as it takes advantage of the Colleges of Engineering and Industrial Technology, where students and their professors brainstorm to come up with research and manufacture products. As of writing, around P15,000,000.00 was externally generated through the initiative of Dir. Mabborang in support of the MIERDC.

Moreover, Undersecretary Mabborang is a leader with a driving focus on community development, human progress, and regional transformation. He has a strong passion for leveraging the establishment of local capacities and developing solutions to address science, technology, and innovation-related development needs, with a track record of ceaselessly pioneering new concepts, launching and growing entrepreneurial start-ups, and continuously striving for excellence and progress.

These are just a few of his accomplishments in the province of Cagayan. This award is evidence of his undeniable strategic operationalization of DOST programs, projects, and initiatives as aligned with national priorities.

