Home>News>Nation>Congress committee supports medical cannabis
Nation

Congress committee supports medical cannabis

Journal Online3

Richard Nixon Gomez, General Manager of Bauertek Farmaceutical Technologies, and Rigel Gomez, President of the company, attended the 2nd Joint Meeting of the Committee on Dangerous Drugs and the Committee on Health to discuss the proposed medical cannabis legislation.

Representing the Scientific sector, Richard Nixon Gomez presented insights on the global medical cannabis market and outlined how the Philippines can strategically position itself once legalization is enacted, emphasizing regulatory compliance, patient safety, research, and economic growth.

Richard and his son, Rigel, are the inventors of CanCur, the first Philippine-made medical cannabis formulation, which won the Grand Prize at the ENNOVATE: International Innovation and Invention Summit in 2024.

The proposed bill has gained support from key government agencies, including the Dangerous Drugs Board, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration, reflecting broad institutional support for a regulated and science-based medical cannabis framework in the Philippines.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Environment

PH hosts 18th Meeting of the Executive Committee of WIM for Loss and Damage

Journal Online
The Philippines, through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in collaboration with the United Nations Framework Convention on
Blue Archive Summer Sky Wish List
Gaming

BLUE ARCHIVE BEACH-THEMED EVENT STORY “SUMMER SKY’S WISHLIST” NOW LIVE

Journal Online
The in-game summer event features a lengthy new story, introduces three playable characters and includes limited-time obtainable items and event
Mindanao road projects
Provincial

DPWH senior executive emphasizes urgency and accountability in Mindanao road projects

Journal Online
A top official of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has issued a stern reminder to all government
CBD drops
Health and Wellness

6 Reasons Why CBD is the Ultimate Wellness Boost

Journal Online
In recent years, CBD (cannabidiol) has gained significant attention for its potential health benefits. Derived from the hemp plant, CBD