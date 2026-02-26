Congress committee supports medical cannabis

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Richard Nixon Gomez, General Manager of Bauertek Farmaceutical Technologies, and Rigel Gomez, President of the company, attended the 2nd Joint Meeting of the Committee on Dangerous Drugs and the Committee on Health to discuss the proposed medical cannabis legislation.

Representing the Scientific sector, Richard Nixon Gomez presented insights on the global medical cannabis market and outlined how the Philippines can strategically position itself once legalization is enacted, emphasizing regulatory compliance, patient safety, research, and economic growth.

Richard and his son, Rigel, are the inventors of CanCur, the first Philippine-made medical cannabis formulation, which won the Grand Prize at the ENNOVATE: International Innovation and Invention Summit in 2024.

The proposed bill has gained support from key government agencies, including the Dangerous Drugs Board, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration, reflecting broad institutional support for a regulated and science-based medical cannabis framework in the Philippines.