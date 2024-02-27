Congressman Chua cites benefits for Manilans of two laws signed by PBBM

332 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA’s third district Representative Joel Chua cited the law signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. which will grant cash gifts of P10,000 for senior citizens who will reach the age of 80, 85, 90 and 95, pursuant to Republic Act 11982.

“Nasa humigit-kumulang 180,000 ang bilang ng lahat na seniors na kinakalinga ng pamahalaang lungsod sa pamumuno ni Mayor Honey Lacuna. Ina-update ng Manila office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs ang mga datos nito at kasama na diyan dapat ang layunin na matukoy ang mga Manileñong nakatakdang makatanggap ng P10,000 cash gift batay sa bagong batas,” Chua said.

Chua expressed hope for the inclusion in the updating of the OSCA database of ensuring that the data or records of Manila will jive with those of the Philippine Statistics Authority, the National Commission of Senior Citizens and other concerned national government agencies.

According to Chua, who is also a member of the House Committee on Economic Affairs, Manila residents are also bound to benefit from the Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act or Republic Act 11981.

“Dati nang sentro ng kalakalan at negosyo ang Maynila mula pa noong bago pa man dumating ang mga mananakop na Espanyol. Kapag naipatupad nang maayos ng Tatak Pinoy Act, inaasahang mas lalakas pa ang mga produkto at serbisyong Pinoy, lalo na iyong mga itinatapat sa gawa ng ibang bansa, tulad ng electronics, highly-skilled professionals at specialists, artista, manunulat at mga produktong sakahan at pangingisda,” Chua underscored.

Chua is the Representative of the Third District of Manila covering the Northern Manila Districts of Binondo, Quiapo, San Nicolas and Santa Cruz). He is also a laweyer, Urban Poor and Sports Advocate; Vice-Chairman Vice-Chairman of the House Committee on Cooperatives; member of the House Committee on Labor and Employment and the House Committee on Economic Affairs.