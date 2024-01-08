Construction workers find P11.4-M shabu in kitchen of former restaurant in NAIA 1

The abandonaded shabu found in the kitchen of a former restaurant at the NAIA Terminal 1. (JERRY S. TAN)

The abandonaded shabu found in the kitchen of a former restaurant at the NAIA Terminal 1. (JERRY S. TAN)

SHABU estimated to be worth at least P11,458,000 was found by construction workers who were dismantling the kitchen area of a former restaurant at the NAIA Terminal 1 as part of renovation.

The workers were surprised to find the drugs placed in several improvised pouches while working on the kitchen area on Sunday morning.

It will be recalled that recently, they also discovered drugs in a locker in the same area.

Naglalaman ng mahigit isang kilong hinihinalang shabu ang improvised pouch na natagpuan ng mga workers.

A report from the NAIA-PDEA IADITG, the construction workers were dismantling the kitchen to give way to renovation when they found the big pouches inside the dish traps and submerged in water.

Immediately, the workers reported the matter to a security guard who, in turn, reported it to the PNP-aviation.

The abandoned drugs weighed 1,685 grams and according to the NAIA-PDEA, they may have been in the water for long until they were accidentally found by the construction workers.

The NAIA-PDEA IADITG took possession of the illegal drugs for proper disposition, while an investigation is underway.