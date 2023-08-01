Continuing its legacy of innovation: CITEM delivers remarkable performance in 2022

DTI through CITEM, led the Philippines' hybrid participation at the CIIE in Shanghai, China, last year.

DTI through CITEM, led the Philippines' hybrid participation at the CIIE in Shanghai, China, last year.

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), has surpassed its $66.49 million target export sales by an impressive 1240 percent, hitting total export sales of $824.719 million in 2022.

CITEM exceeded its export sales target by $758.229 million, or P42.221 billion, while spending P92.182 million on the implementation of its 18 projects.

“CITEM’s outstanding performance demonstrates the agency’s commitment to not only promoting the Philippine export industry but constantly enhancing its services to adapt to changing global demands and better serve its stakeholders. We will build on this success and continue to innovate to achieve more dynamic growth in the future,” said CITEM Executive Director Dr. Edward Fereira.

CITEM also went beyond its target number of exhibitors, trade buyers, and inquiries. The number of exhibitors reached 1,976 against a target of 718, while the number of trade buyers also exceeded the target of 2,684, hitting 4,038. Trade inquiries quadrupled to 23,317 against the target of 5,691.

The Commission on Audit (COA) noted CITEM’s remarkable performance in its annual audit report, saying that the increase in export sales can be attributed to the physical return of one of its signature events in 2022, IFEX Philippines, as well as other overseas trade events.

This year, IFEX Philippines accomplished another feat, increasing export sales by 65.53% compared to the 2022 edition, totaling $163 million in actual and negotiated export sales. Aimed at promoting the country’s premium-quality food products and services, IFEX Philippines attracted over 9,600 total visitors, composed of local and foreign trade buyers, private and government partners, media, and the general public.

Aside from IFEX Philippines, CITEM successfully held the digital events FAME+ Market Days, Creative Futures, and Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) in 2022. The agency also spearheaded the country’s participation in overseas trade fairs such as Gulfood in Dubai, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in China, and SIAL in Paris.

COA lauded CITEM’s digital initiatives, with five of its 18 projects being digital promotion websites that boosted the online visibility of Philippine products and services.

“In its continued effort to improve the digital platform and maximize the media exposure of Filipino exporters to reach more global buyers, CITEM invested in its digital platforms’ maintenance, improvements, and evolving features,” COA said.

CITEM is gearing up for the physical return of Manila FAME, the Philippines’ premier lifestyle show for the home, fashion, and lifestyle sectors, which will be held at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City from October 19 to 21, 2023.

“We are working on new show components and special events to ensure that we highlight the best of Filipino craftsmanship and make Manila FAME an unforgettable experience,” Fereira said.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For nearly 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.