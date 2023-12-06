Continuous relief distribution for quake-affected families in Surigao del Sur

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-Caraga distribute on Tuesday (December 5) family food packs (FFPs) to some 6,127 family-evacuees from Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur who were affected by the 7.4 magnitude tremor that hit the province and other parts of Mindanao on December 2.

Additional relief items are currently in transit to further support the evacuees’ food needs.

The DSWD Field Office, in coordination with concerned local government units (LGUs), will also start distributing relief supplies to quake-affected families from other cities and municipalities in the coming days.