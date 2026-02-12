Controversial Discaya Rolls Royce that came with umbrella finally bought during BOC’s third auction

388 SHARES Share Tweet

ALAS, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2013) previously owned by Discaya couple Curlee and Sarah and which became controversial after Sarah told a hearing that she bought the said car because of the umbrella which came with it as a freebie, has been sold during the third public auction of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

BOC spokesman and deputy chief of staff Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo said that in the public auction for seized luxury vehicles in relation to the flood control mess, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (2013) was the only vehicle sold. Nine others remain unsold.

The said vehicle was sold to Baguio-based theme park Igorot Stone Kingdom Inc. for a bid price of P29,026,000.00 against a floor price of P29,025,132.58 and represented by its founder and CEO Pio Velasco.

During the first auction held in November 2025, its floor price was P45.314 million and in December of the same year, its price was lowered to P36.28 million in the second auction but still, no one bought it.

Bendijo said they could not wait for the other registered bidders that included TV host Willie Revillame as they were following a schedule, citing depreciation of the vehicles’ value as time goes by.

The vehicles that remain unsold due to ‘failed’ auction for lack of interested bidders are” the following: Bentley Bentayga (2022) with a floor price of P11,103,040.30; Lincoln Navigator (2024) with a floor price of P8,642,319.86; Cadillac Escalade (2021) with a floor price of P7,747,289.21; Maserati Levante Modena (2022) with a floor price P4,091,916.72; GMC Yukon XL Denali (2022) with a floor price of P6,759,673.35; Cadillac Escalade ESV (2022) with a floor price of P8,278,445.48; Bugatti Chiron red (2019) with a floor price of P160,434,633.60 and Bugatti Chiron blue (2017) with a floor price of P149,947,621.44.

“…the Igorot people want to preserve history…Our purpose was to save it from eventual destruction if ever… and to preserve a piece of history…this car is historical because it opened the floodgates and the interest of the nation to this rampant corruption,” Velasco said during an interview after the auction.

He also said that they might put the car on display for the public to be able to view it.