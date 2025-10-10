Home>News>Conviction of Ex-QC councilor for P6-M ghost projects upheld by SC
Itchie G. Cabayan3
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the conviction of former Quezon City (QC) District III Councilor Dante Manzano De Guzman for graft involving more than P6 million worth of ghost projects.

In a decision written by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, the SC’s First Division affirmed the Sandiganbayan’s ruling that found De Guzman guilty of violating Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Records show that between 2008 to 2009, De Guzman facilitated the procurement of tents, kiddie raincoats, rain boots, food supplies and sports equipment for distribution to different barangays in his district. Following a bidding process, suppliers were selected and paid after delivery of the items to De Guzman’s office.

However, an anonymous complaint received by the Office of the Ombudsman alleged the existence of ghost employees and ghost projects involving Quezon City councilors, including De Guzman.

Upon investigation, the Ombudsman found that while the items were delivered and received by De Guzman’s staff, they were never distributed to the intended beneficiaries listed in the official distribution records.

De Guzman instead made it appear that the goods were received by designated area coordinators, using what appeared to be falsified signatures.

He was was charged with four counts of graft. In his defense, he claimed that his signatures on the procurement documents had been forged but the Sandiganbayan rejected this defense and found him guilty.

The SC affirmed his conviction. Graft under Section 3(e) of RA 3019 is committed when a public officer causes injury to any party or gives unwarranted benefits through manifest partiality, bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.

In this case, the SC ruled that De Guzman’s gross negligence caused undue injury to the QC government.

While he was not expected to personally distribute the items, he was responsible for ensuring they reached the intended recipients. However, the items were never distributed and could no longer be accounted for.

This negligence led to a financial loss to the QC government of P6,411,261.01—the total cost of the undelivered items.

The SC also dismissed De Guzman’s claim of forgery, noting that he failed to prove that the procurement documents, which are presumed authentic as official records, were falsified.

De Guzman was sentenced to a maximum of eight years in prison for each of the four counts of graft and was also ordered to pay the QC government P 6,411,261.01 plus 6% annual interest from the date the Decision becomes final until the amount is fully paid.

