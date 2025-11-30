Home>News>Coordination with Malaysia, Singapore re: Zaldy Co’s frozen air assets confirmed by CAAP
Itchie G. Cabayan2
FORMAL coordination with its aviation counterparts in Malaysia and Singapore was confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), following the issuance of a freeze order on air assets connected to former Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Zaldy Co.

It was learned that in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and CAAP, the latter has sent official communications to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, the letters informed the Civil Aviation Authorities that the aircraft are currently covered by a freeze order issued by the Court of Appeals upon the verified ex parte petition of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Apolonio said the order directs that no transaction, transfer, movement, conversion, concealment, or any form of disposition involving the subject aircraft shall be undertaken while the freeze order remains in effect.

CAAP has earlier reported that the two AgustaWestland helicopters covered by the order are currently in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, while one Gulfstream aircraft is in Singapore, he added.

