Cordillerans Unite in Celebration of the 126th Independence Day through Musikalayaan Sa Norte 2024

Camp Allen, Baguio City – Cordillerans came together in a heartwarming cultural and musical celebration that reflected the spirit of independence and patriotism during Musikalayaan Sa Norte 2024, in celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day on June 12, 2024, at the Sky Terrace, SM City, Baguio.

Musikalayaan Sa Norte was organized by the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), Armed Forces of the Philippines, through the 1st Civil Relations Group, CRSAFP, in partnership with the City Government of Baguio.

The event highlighted the unity of the Cordillerans in safeguarding our freedom and democracy. It served as a platform for 20 sets of performers, totaling 300 individuals, from the uniformed services, local talents, and various groups from the Cordillera region – from the youth, academe and LGBTQ+ sectors, showcasing an artistic expression of freedom and the indomitable spirit of the Cordilleran community. Honorable Benjamin Magalong, the Mayor of Baguio City, also graced the event and joined the Cordillerans in solidarity, celebrating the 126th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Colonel Virgilio M. Noora, Philippine Army, Commander of the Joint Task Group Baguio (JTGB), representing NOLCOM Commander Lieutenant General Fernyl G. Buca PAF, look back on the sacrifices of our forefathers in achieving the freedom that we enjoy today and emphasized to focus on what needs to be done to protect our freedom.

“As we look back at the road that led us to the freedom and democracy we enjoy today, we also set our sights on the work that remains to be done to achieve the brighter future our heroes dreamed for us,” stated JTGB Commander.

In addition to the dynamic performances, AFP recruitment booths were set up, and equipment for disaster response and relief operations by the Philippine Air Force through Tactical Operations Group 1 was also showcased, including the capabilities of the Philippine National Police through the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 in combat operations.

Musikalayaan Sa Norte 2024 was not just a special tribute of our nation’s heroes but also a testament to the collective commitment of the united Cordillerans in protecting our freedom and sovereignty against those who seek to destroy it.

The success of the event was also credited to the collective efforts of partners such as SM City Baguio, the 5th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, the Police Regional Office Cordillera Region, Joint Task Group Baguio, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15, Tactical Operations Group 1, National Historical Commission of the Philippines, The Manor at Camp John Hay, Jelexie Bread Tarlac, Bread Talk and Baguio City Councilor Vladimir Cayabas.