Creating a Forest of Hope and a Brighter Tomorrow for Local People

The Church of God’s carbon reduction efforts around the world as part of climate change response

Rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, is expected to result in 5 billion people living in cities by 2030. As a result, the creation of sustainable urban environments has become paramount, and the value of green spaces that add leisure to the lives of local people is also increasing. This is why the World Mission Society of the Church of God (General President Rev. Joo-cheol Kim) has been welcomed for its ‘Forest of Hope’ campaign, which involves tree planting and forest cleanup. In celebration of World Environment Day (June 5), cities in the country including Quezon City, Antipolo, San Nicolas, Baguio, Iloilo, Laoag and Tacloban actively participated in the worldwide campaign.

On the morning of June 27th, people began to gather at DENR NCR La Mesa Nursery A in Quezon City. There were about 100 people, including Church of God members, neighbors, and friends, who were full of energy as they strut their yellow vests. After the opening ceremony, Admin Aide II Cornelio Tablante of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), briefed the volunteers on how to handle the saplings. Shortly after, the tree planting began. Using shovels and pickaxes, they dug pits and carefully planted saplings prepared by the DENR-National Capital Region (NCR). In a little over an hour, all 50 Narra trees were planted.

DENR official Cornelio Tablante briefed the participants on the proper way of caring for the saplings, emphasizing the fact that they, too, are living things that have to be cared for. He thanked the participants for allotting time to plant trees. According to him, it takes time for the trees to grow, and the saplings planted today will benefit our posterity.

Despite the challenging trail full of mud and inclines, the volunteers’ faces were beaming with smiles as they reached the actual tree planting site. One volunteer, Rachel Baterina, said “I feel good to be part of this event today since it is not often that we can participate in such events. It’s extra special because this tree planting event is part of the Church of God’s celebration of 60 years.” “Seeing the members smile despite the uncomfortable circumstances made me feel their sincerity in joining the event. Even though the road that leads to the planting site is muddy and slippery, the participants endured and remained positive”, she added. Ally Costa, a university student who participated in the program during her free time, said, ” [w]hen I was planting the saplings itself, when we put the saplings in their designated hole, at that time, I was imagining how this little sapling would soon grow into a big a prosperous tree that would soon become the habitat of many creatures, that would soon release huge amounts of oxygen to the air and absorb green carbon. And I think really, envisioning that, the effect of what I did today is really very rewarding.”

The “Forest of Hope” campaign aims to promote urban sustainability. It will run until the 30th of this month and will involve around 250 people in various parts of the Philippines with over 1100 saplings planted. The campaign will also include a reading of the ‘Joint Declaration of Generations to Respond to Climate Change’ by the existing and future generations and a panel exhibition to inform citizens about the rapid desertification. In addition, carbon reduction activities such as ‘Erasing Plastic Footprints’ and ‘365 Footprints of Hope’ campaigns will be held in various countries around the world during the month of June. “For the 60th anniversary of the church, we are launching the ‘Hope Challenge’ to open a hopeful tomorrow for 8 billion people with a new campaign every month,” said a church official, adding, “We hope that small actions in the local community will become a big wind that will change the nation and the world.”

The World Mission Society, Church of God has been a leader in carbon reduction and marine ecosystem conservation. This year alone, the church has planted more than 13,700 trees, helping to reduce natural disasters in the Philippines, a country vulnerable to climate change. The church has also been at the forefront of promoting the importance of environmental protection through campaigns to clean up city streets, parks, beaches, and forests, as well as forums and seminars. In Cebu and Manila, ASEZ WAO, the Church of God’s youth volunteer organization, and ASEZ, the university student volunteer organization, organized environmental talk concerts and environmental forums to raise civic awareness. More than 220 people from all walks of life, including officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Cebu Province, Cebu City, and Lapu-Lapu City, participated in the program.

The Church of God has helped the Philippine society in many ways, including helping the underprivileged, donating blood, providing support for COVID-19 medical workers, supporting children and youth education, visiting hospitals, providing relief supplies for the Taal eruption evacuation centers, and providing relief for Typhoon Haiyan victims. It has been honored 233 times by Vice Presidents, members of Congress, the Secretaries of Health, Social Welfare and Development, Environment and Natural Resources, the President of the International Commission on Environmental Law, University presidents, governors and mayors. Globally, they plant trees, clean up streets and beaches, and provide relief to people affected by disasters. For these good deeds, governments, agencies, and international organizations have expressed their support and encouragement through citations and letters of appreciation. The church has received more than 4,600 awards, including the Presidential Volunteer Service Award from the three governments of the United States, the Presidential Award from the three governments of the Republic of Korea, and the Brazilian Legislative Medal of Merit.