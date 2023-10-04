CSC awards DSWD for top Contact Center ng Bayan performance

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on October 2 (Monday) awarded the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) with a certificate of recognition for having the highest resolution rates on complaints coursed through CSC’s Contact Center ng Bayan (CCB).

CSC Public Assistance and Information Office Director Maria Luisa Agamata conferred the award which was received by Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications and DSWD spokesperson Romel Lopez.

Director Agamata congratulated DSWD and praised the agency for showing its “strong commitment” to public service and exemplary adherence to the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act.

The DSWD spokesperson lauded the CSC for its steadfast efforts in providing reliable government service.

“The DSWD thanks Director Agamata for her continuous support to the Department and the Agency Operations Service,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

The CSC and DSWD officials also expressed their desire to further strengthen the partnership between the two government agencies.

Director Agamata was accompanied by CCB team leader Rose Thea Salazar and CCB supervisor John Vincent Cardenas.