Cua backs Sec. Abalos’ call for LGUs to ramp up efforts to reintegrate former rebels

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua echoed the call of Interior secretary Benhur Abalos for local government units to increase their efforts to reintegrate former rebels into mainstream society, saying such is crucial in ensuring lasting peace and stability in communities.

“Reintegration is crucial in ensuring lasting peace and stability in our communities. We can only stop the cycle of violence if we stop treating those who have been dissatisfied with government as outsiders, and instead show them that they can aspire for a better life for their families within the fold of our communities,” Cua said.

“Development is a continuous battle of bringing progress to a wider circle of people. I hope that instead of ostracizing our returning rebels we welcome them,” he added.

Abalos, in a “Balik-Loob sa Pagbabago” episode, emphasized that reintegration is an important step in ending communist insurgency in the country.

He said that as one of the lead agencies of Task Force Balik-Loob (TFBL), the Department of Interior and Local Government provides various forms of assistance to eligible Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) beneficiaries. These include immediate assistance worth PHP15,000, livelihood assistance worth PHP50,000 (only for regular members of the New People’s Army), reintegration assistance worth PHP21,000, and firearms remuneration. LGUs are also given P5 million for the construction of a halfway house.

The E-CLIP is a government reintegration program that administers a complete package of benefits and assistance to help former rebels to live their lives anew with their families and become productive members of society.

Cua highlighted the benefit of E-CLIP in his province’s efforts to remain insurgency-free. After decades of battling insurgency, Quirino acquired insurgency-free status on October last year.

“Nagpapasalamat kami dahil sa pamamagitan ng whole-of-nation approach, nasisiguro na hindi naiiwang mag-isa sa laban ang mga lalawigan. Patuloy pa rin ang kolaborasyon sa pambansang pamahalaan para mapanatiling ligtas ang Quirino,” said the governor.

