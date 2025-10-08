Cua calls for strict enforcement of load limits, monitoring of infra

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The collapse on Monday of a bridge in Cagayan province due to possible overloading emphasizes the need for local government units to closely monitor both compliance with load limits as well as the continued resilience of infrastructures in their jurisdiction, the president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines Dax Cua said.

“The collapse of the Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, emphasizes just how crucial it is that we LGUs do not take for granted our duties in enforcement and monitoring.”

“This unfortunate incident should serve as a wake-up call to all of us to take exceptionally good care of our public structures because their destruction would spell disastrous consequences for many people,” Cua said.

The 45-year-old Piggatan Bridge gave way after multiple trucks that reportedly exceeded its 18-ton limit tried to pass over it.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said that three loaded trucks, each carrying an estimated 50 tons, were on the bridge when it collapsed.

Seven individuals were reported to have sustained minor injuries from the incident, including truck drivers and passengers.

Cua called for a dialogue between LGUs and the DPWH to determine how best to protect and preserve public works.

He also said that a re-assessment of all infrastructure across the country is needed.

“We need to identify which of our structures, especially those which have stood for decades, need repair or retrofitting, or even need to be retired already. Let’s keep in mind that the disintegration of our public works can lead not only to injury or loss of life, but also to huge economic losses due to their effect on the transport of goods and people,” said the Quirino governor.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.