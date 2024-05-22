Cua calls for urgency in creating safe and sustainable cities in ASPAC

332 SHARES Share Tweet

United Cities and Local Governments Asia Pacific (UCLG ASPAC) and ULAP President Governor Dax Cua called for greater urgency in creating safer and more sustainable cities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The governor of Quirino made the call during the International Workshop on Building Smart and Resilient Cities and Communities in Asia and the Pacific held in Bali, Indonesia.

The workshop, co-organized by UNCRD and UCLG ASPAC, focuses on empowering local policymakers and planners with the tools and strategies to achieve this goal.

“We cannot afford to overlook the urgency of building safer, more resilient, and sustainable cities,” Cua said.

He said that the unprecedented urban growth and economic expansion of the region, which is home to nearly 60 percent of the world’s population, comes with a complex array of challenges.

These problems range from environmental degradation and natural disasters to social inequalities and infrastructure strains, said Cua.

Cua also highlighted the role of close collaboration among the UCLG ASPAC members in making smart and resilient cities and communities a reality.

“In the end, our efforts are for the benefit of the people that we serve, who are increasingly exposed to the dangers of a continually warming climate that is changing our way of life,” he said.

ULAP Legal Counsel and Philippine Board Members League Chairman Atty. Ananias Canlas, Jr. and Siquijor Governor Gov. Jake Villa also joined the workshop.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.