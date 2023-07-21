Cua: Government offices should also conserve water, energy

222 SHARES Share Tweet

“Government offices should take the lead in conservation efforts.”

This is what Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua as the country confronts the challenges posed by El Niño and climate change.

“Before we urge our people to conserve resources like water and electricity, we must make sure that we ourselves eliminate waste in our offices. We must practice what we preach,” Cua added.

The governor urged all offices of the government to constantly inspect their buildings to ensure there are no leaks, especially those offices occupying old buildings with dated piping systems. The same goes for electrical systems, he added.

Cua emphasized the need for the whole of government to also adopt a “green mindset” amid climate change.

“We cannot respond only for the short-term. Baka iniisip pa natin, ‘lilipas din ang El Niño.’ Pero lilipas man, babalik din ulit dahil recurring phenomenon ito,” he said.

“With climate change making the effects of weather phenomena much worse, we cannot continue with the status quo,” he added.

Cua said that serious planning and immediate implementation of climate mitigation and adaptation measures is needed.

“We need to shift to sustainable practices as soon as possible so that we can cope with the effects of climate change on our way of life,” said Cua.

