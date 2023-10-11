Cua hails role of LGUs

139 SHARES Share Tweet

As the country commemorates Local Government Month, Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua touted the role that local government units continue to play in society.

“As frontliners of the government, LGUs remain as crucial as ever in protecting and promoting the welfare of the people,” Cua said.

“I hope that we local leaders across the country remain mindful of our sworn duty to serve the people,” he added.

Cua underscored the need for serious planning, as he urged LGUs to avoid slapdash policies.

“Limitado lang ang pondo natin kaya mahalagang pinagpaplanuhan natin nang maayos ang paggagamitan nito,” he said.

He also called on local leaders to prioritize long-term and sustainable programs.

Development programs need continuity, he said, as he encouraged putting a stop to discarding programs that have been implemented by others in previous terms.

“We can discard the bad, but there’s more good in continuing past programs that are beneficial to our communities than always starting over,” the governor said.

Cua also expressed hope for greater collaboration between the national government and LGUs, which he said is important in ensuring that national programs are properly cascaded.

“We appreciate the Marcos administration for recognizing the need for collaboration to ensure that there is no disconnect between their policies and what is implemented on the ground. Umaasa akong magpapatuloy pa ang ganito kalakas na partnership,” Cua said.

Local Government Month is celebrated annually pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 63, s.1992, to commemorate the enactment of the Local Government Code of 1991.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

