Cua hails signing into law of Regional Specialty Centers Act

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua hailed the signing into law of the Regional Specialty Centers Act, saying it would help address the prevailing lack of access to quality healthcare in provinces outside the National Capital Region.

“Republic Act No. 11959 is a badly needed measure to address the lack of access to quality healthcare. We thank Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and the legislative branch for listening to the clamor of Filipinos from the provinces,” Cua said.

RA 11959 mandates the establishment of specialty centers in hospitals in every region within five years.

The DOH shall prioritize the following 17 specialties: cancer care; cardiovascular care; lung care; renal care and kidney transplant; brain and spine care; trauma care; burn care; orthopedic care; physical rehabilitation medicine; infectious disease and tropical medicine; toxicology; mental health; geriatric care; neonatal care; dermatology care; ear, nose and throat care; and eye care.

Cua said that with the law’s enactment, Filipinos could soon escape the high costs involved with seeking treatment in the National Capital Region.

“Tuwing bumabyahe ang mga nasa probinsya sa NCR para magpagamot, kailangan nilang isipin ang pamasahe, tirahan, pagkain, bukod pa sa mismong gastos sa ospital. Dahil dito, nababaon sa utang iyong mga kababayan nating kapos na sa umpisa. Kaya’t napakalaking tulong ng batas na ito sa mga pamilya,” he said.

Cua urged local government units to be proactive and coordinate immediately with the DOH and other concerned agencies regarding the establishment of these specialty centers.

“As early as now, let’s help identify and address any issues that may prevent the immediate implementation of this law in our areas,” he said.

He also urged local leaders to come up with complementary measures that would ease access to healthcare, besides continuing to prioritize public health.

“We must not neglect the lessons from the pandemic. Kailangang patuloy natin i-prioritize ang public health—let’s continue to invest in improving our healthcare system to ensure that we are not crippled when the next public health crisis arrives,” said the governor.

