Cua lauds growing ‘Kalinisan’ movement

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua lauded a burgeoning movement among barangays across the country.

“I would like to congratulate the Department of Interior and Local Government for organizing the KALINISAN (Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan) sa Bagong Pilipinas Program.

This is a simple but very effective initiative that I hope will spark the bayanihan spirit among our communities,” Cua said.

The DILG announced recently that 26,091 barangays are now participating in weekly clean-up activities that have so far collected 7.7 million kilos of waste from 361,780 sites nationwide.

The agency added that over 550,000 individuals took part in the weekly clean-up efforts, including 238,103 barangay officials who accounted for 43 percent of the total participants.

Cua highlighted how important clean-up drives are especially amid the onset of rain due to the monsoon season.

“Clogged canals, esteros and coastlines teeming with garbage are an environmental hazard and contribute to flooding and the spread of disease. Having sustained clean-ups would help ensure the safety of our families and communities,” the governor said.

He added that community clean-ups could also lead to better relations among members of the community.

The governor also urged the barangays involved to include reforestation efforts in their activities as a means to combat the climate crisis.

“Sa harap ng patuloy na pagkalbo sa ating mga gubat, mahalagang gumawa din tayo ng paraan upang muling yumabong ang mga ito. Forests and other green spaces do not only help the environment, they also help people’s wellbeing,” said Cua.

The KALINISAN initiative was launched in January 2024 to foster a cleaner, healthier, and safer environment by empowering local governments and mobilizing citizens in the true spirit of bayanihan.

It brings together the agency’s existing projects and environmental strategies, including community-based solid waste management, barangay road clearing operations, community gardening through HAPAG, and Kabataan para sa KALINISAN, among others.

