Cua – LGUs should prepare for La Niña

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president Dax Cua urged all local government units to start preparing for the onset of the southwest monsoon, even as many parts of the country are still experiencing drought at the tail-end of the El Niño phenomenon.

“Preparedness is key to averting disasters. Torrential rains induced by the monsoon are a regular phenomenon, so we also have to be ready all the time,” the governor of Quirino said.

Cua called on the national and local governments to embark as soon as possible on a cleanup of creeks, floodways, and other waterways to minimize the risk of flooding when the rains come.

“Linisin na natin at panatilihing malinis parati ang ating mga waterway at drainage systems, lalo na sa mga urban areas. Huwag nating hayaan na maging barado ang mga ito para pagdating ng ulan ay hindi maging sanhi ng pagbaha,” he said.

Cua also highlighted the need for resettling informal settler communities along riverbanks and creeks.

He said that those residing in such communities are “highly vulnerable” during typhoons and heavy rains.

“The close collaboration of the national government, particularly the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and our LGUs is crucial in safeguarding the welfare of our fellow Filipinos in informal settlements. They deserve to live in a safer, more secure environment,” he added.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, La Niña, a cooling climate pattern, has a 60 percent chance of developing from June to August.

Low-pressure areas during La Niña tend to result in heavier-than-normal rainfall in Southeast Asian region.

The governor also renewed his call for LGUs to be aggressive in re-greening their areas to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Mabisa ang mga puno at gubat na pananggalang sa mga bagyo at maiwasan ang baha. Pasensiya na kung makulit, pero uulitin ko lang ang panawagan na i-prioritize ang reforestation efforts. The success of the greening program will ensure our survival,” said Cua.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.