Cua to barangay, SK officials: “Serve the People”

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua reminded newly-elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to “serve the people.”

“First of all, congratulations to our newly-elected barangay and SK officials. I hope that you will take to heart your sacred responsibility to serve the people,” Cua said.

Cua said that with barangays set to receive substantial funding in 2024, they are well-equipped to address the needs of their communities and uphold the welfare of their constituents.

“Napakahalaga ng papel ng ating mga barangay, at kinikilala ito ng pamahalaan kaya sinusubukan nitong magbigay ng sapat na pondo para matugunan ang samu’t saring pangangailangan sa grassroots,” the governor said.

Barangays’s share from the national tax allotment (NTA) for 2024 is P174.27 billion, 10 percent or 17 billion of which goes to the SK.

Cua urged officials to “spend wisely.”

“Ang pondo’ng ito ay galing at para sa mga kababayan natin. Let’s spend wisely. Siguruhin natin na planado ang ating paggastos at ginagamit natin ito para sa kapakanan ng ating komunidad,” said Cua.

Cua also urged barangays to “go beyond roads, bridges and maintenance” in utilizing their 20-percent development fund.

“Gamitin din po natin ito para sa basic services gaya ng health at education. Let’s also think about programs that have high economic returns and translate to livelihood for our constituents. We can always tap experts for help with coming up with such development programs,” said the governor.

Based on Section 287 of Republic Act No. 7160, every LGU shall appropriate in its annual budget no less than twenty percent (20%) of its annual internal revenue allotment (IRA) for development projects.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

