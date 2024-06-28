Cua – ‘Use added LGU funds for people’s benefit’

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Local government units (LGUs) are set to receive a greater share of funds for next year. With the upcoming increase, Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua reminded his fellow local leaders to ensure that these funds are spent on programs that would benefit their communities.

“Mas mataas ang matatanggap ng mga LGU sa 2025. Huwag sana natin sayangin ang pagkakataong ipini-presenta ng dagdag na pondong ito para pagtuunan ng pansin ang mga social services para sa mga kababayan natin,” Cua said.

The Department of Budget and Management recently announced that the national tax allocation (NTA) for LGUs next year will be P1.03 trillion, up 18.7 percent from this year’s P871.38 billion. The higher share comes as a result of the country’s economic recovery, as the NTA is based on the revenue collection in 2022.

The DBM said that in computing the NTA, it uses as base period the third year prior to the distribution.

Cua said that with the infusion of funds, it is up to LGUs to ensure that the country’s economic recovery is felt on the ground.

“Let’s use these funds so that our constituents can truly feel the progress that is indicated in our macroeconomic gains.

“We need programs that will translate these gains to something concrete for our constituents,” added Cua.

