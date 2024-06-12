Curfew for minors still in effect in Manila – Mayor Honey

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna reminded the residents of Manila that the curfew ordinance on minors continues to be in effect in the entire city.

The mayor issued the reminder after noting police reports regarding the continuous rounding up of minors pursuant to Manila City Ordinance No. 8692, which was passed by the Manila City Council in an effort to keep the minors away from the dangers that lurk during the wee hours of the morning, during which riots also took place involving youngsters.

Lacuna called on parents and guardians to strictly observe the ordinance, saying the Manila Police District (MPD) headed by Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay are bound to implement ordinances which take the form of local laws.

She also requested barangay authorities to constantly remind their constituents about the existing curfew ordinance since they (barangay officials) are also tasked to ensure its implementation.

The mayor noted that based on Ibay’s report, some residents seem to forget that there is an existing curfew ordinance covering minors so that youngsters are being rescued off the streets from time to time.

Under the curfew ordinance, minors are prohibited to loiter in the streets from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Violation of the ordinance carries a P5,000 imprisonment or one month imprisonment or both.

Lacuna explained that also under the curfew ordinance, the parents or guardians of the minor involved will already be the ones that will be penalized after the said minor is caught in violation for the third time.

“Pag tatlong beses na po naming nare-rescue ang inyo pong anak o apo, sa pang-apat po ang mape-penalize na po ay ang parent o guardian,” Lacuna stressed.