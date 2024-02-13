Customs revives declaration forms for arriving international passengers at NAIA

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE filled out Customs declaration forms for arriving international passengers at the NAIA Terminals is being revived by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and is now under pilot testing.

BOC-NAIA district collector Atty Yasmin Mapa said that international passengers arriving in the country are now obliged to submit a duly-filled out baggage declaration card stating if they have anything or nothing to declare before Customs authorities.

According to Mapa, the bureau is reviving the declaration forms which the passengers may fill out via online or manually. The said Customs baggage declaration form will then be submitted to a customs officer for clearance of the traveler, crew and baggage.

NAIA-Customs arrival chief Mark Jhon Almase said the use of declaration cards is now on ‘pilot test’ and currently accessible to passengers at NAIA Terminal 1 and Clark Airport.

“We are encouraging passenger to use the electronic customs baggage declaration from through the e-travel customs system,” said Almase.

Previously, the mandatory presentation of declaration cards was temporarily stopped in 2007 due to complaints of congestion in the arrival area of the NAIA terminal.

Now, the Customs-NAIA said it would want passengers to declare what they are carrying or the contents of their luggage which are taxable items.

Mapa said the Customs declaration card is now included in the e-travel declaration of the Bureau of Immigration via online.

The BOC-NAIA said it is coordinating with the Airlines Operation Council to bring declaration cards to the countries of origin of foreigners and Filipino returnees.

The said cards must then be given to the passengers when they check-in at the airport of origin before they arrive in the Philippines.

Passengers are to write down the items in their baggage which they are in effected declaring to Customs authorities upon arrival in the Philippines. The customs examiners will then take the declaration card from the traveler.