Cutting-edge technology to revolutionize land-to-sea construction in the Philippines

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) launched a pioneering technology transfer program in South Korea to revolutionize the construction of bridges connecting land and sea such as the proposed 32.47-kilometer Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges (PGN) Project, an Infrastructure Flagship Project (IFP) under the “Build Better More” Program with funding assistance from the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

According to Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in-charge of DPWH infrastructure flagship projects, the construction of inter-island connectivity like the PGN bridges now under detailed engineering design stage signals a paradigm shift in the “Bagong Pilipinas” approach to infrastructure development of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administration with the expected integration of advanced materials, digital design technologies, and streamlined construction techniques and methodologies which were applied by South Korea in its land-to-sea bridge construction.

As authorized by DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, Senior Undersecretary Sadain together with Undersecretaries Eugenio R. Pipo Jr., Roberto R. Bernardo, Carlos G. Mutuc, Ador G. Canlas, and Eric D. Ayapana; OIC-Undersectary Marichu A. Palafox; Assistant Secretary Joy Manginsay; Project Directors Benjamin A. Bautista and Ramon A. Arriola III; and Director Randy R. Del Rosario participated at the technology exchange initiative to gain a comprehensive understanding of South Korea’s visionary approach in the development of infrastructure projects including its systematic operation and management.

The DPWH leadership believes that by embracing innovative engineering methods, collaboration and harnessing the power of smart infrastructure solutions, the Philippines will soon be at the forefront of bridge construction excellence.

Other than PGN, DPWH thru the Unified Project Management Office (UPMO) Operations will soon commence the civil works of Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, a 32 kilometer-long marine bridge comprising two (2) cable-stayed bridges for the navigation channels with 24 kilometer of marine viaducts and 8 kilometer of approach roads connecting the provinces of Bataan and Cavite over Manila Bay.

In coordination with Yooshin Engineering Corporation, a South Korean company known for its expertise in infrastructure projects and together with its joint venture partners undertaking the detailed engineering design for the PGN Project namely Kyong-Ho Engineering & Architects Co., Ltd., Dohwa Engineering Co., Ltd., Soosung Engineering Co., Ltd. and Dasan Consultants Co., Ltd., the DPWH group observed three (3) landmark bridges on February 27 to 29, 2024 in South Korea namely Gwangan Grand Bridge in Busan, and Incheon Grand Bridge and Yeongjong Bridge in Incheon City.

An iconic bridge in the vibrant coastal city of Busan, the 7,420-meter long Gwangan Grand Bridge also known as Diamond Bridge spanning the Gwanganri Coast was completed in 2002 by Yooshin Engineering Corporation.

Gwangan Grand Bridge, a state-of-the-art suspension bridge that has expanded the urban functions, is the largest double-layer bridge in South Korea that is known for its impressive architecture and stunning nighttime illumination making it no longer just a bridge but a major tourist attraction adding to the beauty of Busan’s skyline.

Meanwhile, the Incheon Grand Bridge is a crucial transportation link that facilitate travel between Incheon International Airport and the mainland, as well as providing access to the island.

Completed in 2009, the Incheon Grand Bridge symbolizes South Korea’s commitment to modern infrastructure and transportation excellence.

Lastly, the Yeongjong Bridge spanning the water between Incheon International Airport and Yeongjong Island contributes to the economic development and accessibility by facilitating the flow of passengers and goods to and from the airport and the island. It is regarded a marvel of South Korean engineering excellence symbolizing their resilience, creativity, and determination to overcome challenges.