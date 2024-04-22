Cybercrime Advisory: CICC alerts public on rewards scam

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is warning the public of the spread of a reward scam masquerading to be from Globe Telecom that has been phishing personal and bank details of victims.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos said that the domain, globeeph.top has been preying on vulnerable customers via short message service or SMS.

The SMS states: “The globe points service reminds you that your current points account (3,022 points) will expire today. Redeem your points as soon as possible: https://globeeph.top/i Please reply Y then exit SMS, open the SMS to activate the link again, or copy the link to the Safari browser and open it.”

Once customers click the domain, they are required to provide personal details and bank account number to be able to redeem their points.

Ramos said that CICC’s fraud team has recommended the blocking of the domain and vowed to continuously warn the public about SMS fraud especially those coming out from unofficial sources.

“There is nothing to cause for alarm, but as part of the protocol, we have recommended the blocking of the domain to avoid victimizing more customers,” he said.

“We also want to reiterate our appeal to the public to stop clicking links from unofficial sources in order to avoid being scammed.”

The anti-fraud network , Gogolook classified the globeeph.top as a “dangerous link.”

“High -risk content detected. Do not click. The URL may contain security issues and attempt to phish for your personal info and money,” the Gogolook’s URL Scan stated.

Victims of phishing are encouraged to call 1326, the hotline of the Inter-Agency Response Center (IARC).

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos