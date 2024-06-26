Cybercrime Advisory: Ignore text scam on traffic violation

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is appealing to the public to ignore text scams on traffic violations allegedly coming from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos issued the cybercrime advisory after detecting a new wave of text scam being circulated via SMS targeting motorists who have records of traffic violation.

“Victims are instructed to pay the fine for their traffic violation through a certain link,” Ramos said.

“We appeal to the public to be more discerning. The MMDA will never text traffic violators,” he underscored.

MMDA said on its official social media page that the agency does not send text messages requiring motorists to pay through a link.

“In fact, MMDA traffic enforcers do not even get your personal number if you commit any traffic violation,” the MMDA announcement states.

The link in the text scam leads to a fake website using the name of the Land Transportation Office. Motorists are instructed to input their plate number to find out their traffic violation and the amount that they have to settle through online payment channels.

CICC is reiterating its appeal to the public to avoid clicking suspicious links and stop sharing personal information in order to protect themselves from text scams related to fake MMDA and LTO websites.

Victims of text scams and other cybercrimes are advised to call the Inter Agency Response Hotline 1326.

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos