Czech tourist kicked out at Clark Airport for rudeness, refusal to fill out eTravel registration

The rude Czedh kicked out of the country by the Bureau of Immigration.

FOR displaying rude behavior while refusing to follow immigration rules, a Czech tourist was denied entry by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Clark International Airport (CIA) in Pampanga.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Jaroslav Konsel, 55, was denied entry last January 23 shorlty after arriving aboard a Cebu Pacific flight from Hongkong.

It was learned that Konsel uttered expletives against the BI officers who asked him to first register in the eTravel online system before he could be admitted into the country.

Tansingco said registration in the eTravel system is mandatory for all international passengers as it is an electronic travel declaration system which receives and stores information and data about all passengers who enter and exit the country.

It replaced the arrival and departure cards that international travelers used to fill out as it harmonizes all data on passengers into one digital platform for all government agencies collecting arriving data, thus providing a quick and seamless travel experience for the public. The eTravel can also be filled out 72 hours prior to arrival to the Philippines.

BI-CIA officials reported that Konsel immediately became rude and started mouthing foul language when he was told by the BI officer to first fill out the e-travel form online.

He allegedly continued to behave in an outraged manner even as he was filling out the eTravel form and even refused to listen or follow instructions from people who were assisting him in the eTravel counter.

Airline and immigration employees were said to have attempted to assist him in filling out the form, which he all angrily rejected.

When he returned to the BI counter, Kornel continued to complain and furiously slammed the front desk of the BI officer, thus causing further commotion in the airport.

Accoding to Tansingco, Konsel’s act of defiantly refusing to comply with eTravel requirement amounts to disrespecting the country’s laws and its persons of authority.

“Reports that he taunted and mocked the immigration officers who were politely explaining to him the eTravel requirement is enough ground for him to be excluded and banned from entering the country,” the BI chief stressed.

Tansingco issued an order placing Konsel in the BI blacklist of undesirable aliens, barring him from entering the country ever.