166 SHARES Share Tweet

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that it has resumed daily flights between Manila and Tuguegarao, the economic center of Cagayan Valley.

According to PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna, the Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila flights operate daily with PR 2014 departing Manila at 9:05 a.m. and arriving in Tuguegarao at 10:10 a.m. while PR 2015 leaves Tuguegarao at 10:50 a.m. and touches down in Manila at 11:50 a.m.

PAL’s 180-seater Airbus A320 – with Comfort Class (12 seats) and Regular Economy Class (168 seats) – serves the route, she said.

“We look forward to serving Tuguegarao and Cagayan people with daily flights to and from Manila to strengthen air connectivity to boost travel between the vibrant heart of the Cagayan Valley region and other tourist and business centers in the Philippines,” said PALex President Rabbi Vincent Ang, who joined the flight to TUG over the weekend (28Oct2023).

Meanwhile, Villaluna said that Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba is optimistic that the resumption of operations will further enhance tourism and economic opportunities in the province.

“This will stimulate tourism and the economy. It will also open possible international and connecting flights in the future to other countries,” he said.

Villaluna said: “The MNL-TUG-MNL service was suspended during the pandemic. PR2014 took off from Manila at 8:45 AM and arrived in Tuguegarao at 9:43 AM carrying 170 passengers onboard with 5 infants. The return leg left the Cagayan capital at 10:54 AM and arrived in Manila at 11:42 AM carrying 67 passengers and 1 infant.”