Events

Dakak Hosts the First-Ever Mi Ultimo Amor Bridal Expo in Northern Mindanao: A Grand Celebration of Love, Heritage, Fashion, and Creativity

Journal Online3
Mi Ultimo Amor Bridal Expo

The first-ever Mi Ultimo Amor Bridal Expo successfully took place on October 11–12, 2025, at Dakak Golf and Beach Resort, marking a historic milestone for the region’s wedding and fashion industry. This landmark event brought together an exceptional gathering of renowned local and international fashion designers, exhibitors, and creative professionals, all united to celebrate the artistry and culture of Filipino weddings.

The two-day bridal exposition showcased a spectacular array of wedding gowns, event styling concepts, catering services, and other essentials for modern Filipino weddings. Among the most anticipated highlights were the fashion shows featuring couture masterpieces by acclaimed designers like Dexter Alazas, Philip Rodriguez, Bezza, Hanz Coquilla, Jerald Almadin, Puey Quiñones, Dodjie Batu, and Frederic Velasco, each piece embodying the elegance, craftsmanship, and rich cultural heritage of the southern Philippines.

Exhibitors like Enhance Visa, Cebu’s Original Lechon Belly, Tazzino Coffee + Chill, Tablea Chocolate, Kakanin Delights, Sorpresa by Kenjo, Ford, Art Calligraphy by Jay M, Mona Accessories, Nikaela’s Crafts, Dipolog Perfume Bar, Reycon’s Piña Cloth and Industry, Oasis Sauna, Paris Talent and Events Agency, The Spa at the Villa, and Rayna and Son also participated, showcasing a diverse range of wedding-related products and services. From bridal gowns and photography to floral arrangements and wedding venues. The event served as a platform for local and regional businesses to connect with future brides and grooms, as well as to establish collaborations within the growing wedding industry in the south.

Mi Ultimo Amor Bridal Expo

The success of the bridal expo was also supported by generous sponsors like Nestlé, BDO, Ford, Starlite Ferries, Sanitary Care Products Asia, Inc., Blush Spa & Aesthetics, Angel A de Fleur, Larawan Studio, Rommel Tan Concept, Glorious Fantasyland Theme Park, and Isla Mystica.

Beyond being a bridal expo, Mi Ultimo Amor was a celebration of love, heritage, artistry, culture, and the enduring spirit of collaboration among creative professionals in the region. It reaffirmed Dakak Golf and Beach Resort’s commitment to supporting local industries and promoting Dapitan City, the Shrine City of the Philippines as a center for tourism, fashion, and events.

As the curtains closed on this momentous occasion, participants and guests alike expressed optimism that Mi Ultimo Amor Bridal Expo will continue to flourish in the years to come, paving the way for more grand showcases that unite creativity, community, and the timeless beauty of love.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

