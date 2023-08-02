Dangal Bantayog ng Katatagan Awards

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Science and Technology secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. (Center) is among the recipients of the Dangal Bantayog ng Katatagan awarded by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in partnership with the Office of the Civil Defense in recognition of his exceptional dedication and leadership towards the realization of the Philippines’ vision of building climate and disaster resilience towards sustainable development. The award was given last 31 July 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center, Pasay City. Also in the photo were Office of the Civil Defense Undersecretary Ariel F. Nepomuceno (Left) and Department of National Defense Undersecretary Irineo C. Espino. Photo by Jeriel Fajutagana, DOST Media Service, Office of the DOST Secretary