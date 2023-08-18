Davao Del Norte Gov warns of economic crisis due to NORDECO’s inefficiency

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Davao Del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib warned of an economic crisis in the province if the power woes caused by the inefficiencies of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (NORDECO) are not resolved immediately.

“Ang epekto po dito ay talagang babagsak ang ekonomiya namin dahil alam naman natin na itong kuryente ay basic utility. Ito ang kinakailangan ng ating mga negosyante para sa kanilang mga negosyo,” the Governor said in a radio interview.

“Nag-umpisa na ngayon, na mauubos ang mga negosyante dito. Magsara ang lahat ng mga negosyo at iyong mga negosyante, lumipat sa ibang probinsiya na may sapat na kuryente– ito ang kinatatakutan ko. Kapag wala nang negosyante dito, saan maghanap-buhay iyong tao, saan kami magkaroon ng income. Maging trahedya po ito sa probinsiya ng Davao del Norte,” he added.

The Governor also debunked NORDECO’s claim that the rotational brownouts have already been resolved, saying the power outages still last for more than six hours in various parts of the province.

“Talagang sinungaling ang kooperatiba na ito, itong NORDECO, dahil ayaw pa nilang aminin na panay ang brownout dito, at sobra pang mahal ang kanilang singil o charges sa end-user,” he quipped, noting that they still suffer from daily brownouts.

In fact, Jubahib said residents and businessmen in Davao Del Norte who are fed up with the power outages held various protests to condemn NORDECO’s poor service.

“To prove na laging brownout dito, nagwelga na po ang taumbayan. Nagwelga na po ang mga negosyante at nag-declare na ng state of calamity ang Island Garden City of Samal dahil sa brownout na hindi na talaga kaya. Hanggang ngayon wala pang naresolba ang NORDECO,” Jubahib pointed out.

The Governor also revealed that the provincial government, local government units (LGUs), and congressional offices have provided NORDECO with subsidies to resolve the power issues, but to no avail.

Jubahib called on the power regulatory bodies, the House of Representatives, and the Senate to help put an end to Davao del Norte’s power crisis.

“Sana po marinig ito ng ating mahal na Pangulo at ng ating mga secretary na sana po ay talagang mawakasan itong problema namin sa kuryente dito sa probinsiya ng Davao del Norte,” he said.