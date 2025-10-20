Davao LGUs explore DOST Balik Scientist’s AI solutions improve traffic, urban mobility

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Local Government Units (LGUs) across Davao Region are looking for opportunities to transform urban mobility, traffic management, and city planning using advanced AI-driven platforms.

Traffic congestion and road safety continue to challenge many cities in the country, while traditional urban planning tools are often costly, complex, and slow, limiting their practical use for local governments and planners.

To address this, DOST Balik Scientist Dr. Syrus Borja Gomari, Founder and CEO of MobilityVision+, developed SEERMO, an AI-driven platform that helps cities collect and analyze mobility data efficiently, supporting evidence-based decisions for reshaping transport systems and urban environments.

In a forum conducted during the Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week in Davao City, Dr. Gomari explained that the platform is designed to help LGUs collect and analyze urban mobility data efficiently. It helps LGUs collect and analyze data up to ten times faster, enabling more practical and cost-effective planning decisions.

“We developed MobilityVision+ to be user-friendly and adaptable, providing decision-makers and planners with faster access to relevant data for urban mobility and transport planning,” he said.

MobilityVision+ focuses on measuring mobility by people rather than vehicles, offering insights into accessibility, safety, and transport needs. SEERMO enables accelerated data collection and analysis, allowing LGUs to generate actionable information that can inform policies and infrastructure planning.

Mr. Timothy Joshua Vargas, Co-Founder of MobilityVision+, noted that the platform can be customized to the realities of Philippine cities, helping local governments assess transport patterns and mobility challenges.

LGU representatives across Davao highlighted challenges in planning road networks that accommodate both growing populations and public transport systems and emphasized the importance of data-driven insights for long-term city planning.

Highlighting the Davao Region’s unique urban landscape, Dr. Gomari noted, “The major cities– Digos, Davao, Panabo, and Tagum are clustered along the coast yet retain their distinct roles. With proper planning, each City can serve as a strategic hub for growth, contributing to a more people-centric and sustainable regional development.”

DOST Davao Regional Director, Dr. Anthony Sales underscored the importance of equipping LGUs with these innovative tools.

“By translating Science and Innovation into actionable policies and programs, local governments can reduce congestion, improve mobility, and enhance the quality of life for their communities,” he said.

This initiative is part of the Smart and Sustainable Communities Program (SSCP) of Department of Science and Technology (DOST), which supports local governments in leveraging science and technology for inclusive and sustainable urban development. It is aimed at providing science-based, innovative, and inclusive solutions across four strategic pillars: human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection, and sustainability. These pillars embody the mantra OneDOST4U: Solutions and Opportunities for All.

For more information, visit www.dost.gov.ph. (By Vener Zygmond O. Rebuelta, DOST-XI)