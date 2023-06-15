Dayang, one of media’s durable profiles, launches his first book

277 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA – Regarded as one of the oldest Filipino surviving journalists, Juan P. Dayang, is launching his first book, a two-part collection of columns entitled ‘Echoes from the Woodwork,’ on June 24, 2023, at the Makati Sports Club.

A compilation of column covering two decades, the book provides insights into the most significant Philippine events that transpired in the 1990s and the 2010s and affords history aficionados incisive viewpoints from the lens of an 88 year-old media practitioner.

The first part covers columns from Tempo, a sister publication of Manila Bulletin, and the second is a compendium of articles writteEn as a publisher of the weekly national magazine Philippine Graphic. Published by the 73-year-old Rex Bookstore, Inc. (RBSI), the volume dissects a cornucopia of subjects that were relevant decades ago as they are today, and reviews the impact of these events to public life and nation-building.

Dayang, a former president of Manila Overseas Press Club (MOPC) and Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) and was erstwhile director of Philippine Press Institute (PPI), and director-board secretary of the National Press Club (NPC).

A former member of the board of governors of the National Book Development Board (NBDB), Dayang is currently secretary and trustee of the Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) foundation and former director of the government-owned printing press, the Apo Production Unit.

He is presently chairman emeritus of the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI).

As mass media veteran, his advocacy is on defending press freedom and promoting the community media. With the emergence of social media as the new envoi of news, he remains at the forefront of keeping the torch of the rural press alive amid the challenges of new platforms.

Dayang’s achievements are not exclusive to the world of communication. His journey has also left imprints in public service, business, socio-civic activities, humanitarian efforts, and tourism. He carries on his wings the inspiration of his late wife Ofelia Alfafara Enriquez and below, the pedestal of honor his children have zealously secured against envy and duplicity.

On the same day of the book launch, Dayang will celebrate his 88th birthday at the Makati Sports Club.