Daycare studes being cared for in Manila now at 24,600

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila department of social welfare chief Re Fugoso jointly carry out a program aimed at taking care of the needs of children of Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila department of social welfare chief Re Fugoso jointly carry out a program aimed at taking care of the needs of children of Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the total number of day care students being taken care of by the city government is now at 24,600.

According to the mayor, the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) headed by Re Fugoso is in charge of the 462 Day Care Centers spread all over the city.

Among others, Lacuna said that the local government provides the students with free uniforms like t-shirt and jogging pants, school supplies, school bags, books and even hygiene kits.

Alongside this, the mayor also commended Fugoso for making the city’s social workers undergo training on Case Management to equip them with know-how on dealing with children who are drug users.

As of this writing, Fugoso reported to Lacuna that there are a total of 1,568 street children who, along with their families, are being taken care of at the Kamada Center located inside the Manila Boys’ Town Complex.

“Aktibo ring kumikilos ang ating MDSW upang pangalagaan ang kapakanan, lalo na ng mga batang nasa lansangan, sa ilalim ng pangangasiwa ng Reception and Action Center, Manila Boystown at iba’t- ibang mga pribadong institusyon,” she said.

“Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, noong Abril 12, 2023 ay naisagawa ang pagdiriwang ng National Day for Children in Street Situation sa tulong ng Network of Duty Bearers in Manila,” the mayor added.

The MDSW, Fugoso reported further, held a ‘Webinar on Values Formation for Children In-conflict with the Law (CICL).’

It was learned that the number of CICL who are being taken care of at the Manila Youth Reception Center has recently decreased by 50 percent. CICL refers to children or those aged under 18 who come into contact with the justice system as a result of being suspected or accused of committing an offense.

In addition, the city government in coordination with Plan Pilipinas, also conducted a Digital Literacy and Online Protection of Children, among other programs launched in various districts in Manila.

At least 1,627 children who are victims of various kinds of abuses were also aided by the MDSW through its District Welfare Offices, Fugoso said.