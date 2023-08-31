DBP-DepEd partnership benefits Mindanao schools

Shown in photo during the Donation Turnover Ceremony in Pangabuan Integrated School are (from left) DBP Senior Assistant Vice President Romel S. Calapardo, Pangabuan Integrated School Principal Richel B. Ongcol together with representatives from DBP Ozamis Branch Manager Arcelyn C. Abao, and Mr. Baltazar C. Porol.

State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has extended close to P2-million in educational aid to four secondary schools in Mindanao under the flagship corporate social responsibility program with the Department of Education (DepEd), a top official said.

DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O. de Jesus said the assistance was given under the “Adopt-A-School” Program (ASP) of the DepEd as part of Bank’s continuing commitment to broaden support to the education sector.

“DBP remains unwavering in its thrust to strengthen the education sector by providing the much-needed resources to public schools facing challenges in acquiring modern teaching aids,” de Jesus said. “We are firm believers that education remains a critical component to achieve inclusive development.”

DBP is the eighth largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics; micro, small, and medium enterprises; environment; social services and community development.

The ASP was established by virtue of Republic Act No. 8525 or “Adopt-a-School Act of 1998,” which mobilizes private and public sector support for the benefit of public schools located in any of the poorest provinces in the country through the provision of equipment and improvement of facilities.

De Jesus said four schools in Mindanao – San Isidro National High School in Surigao Del Norte, Bislig Elementary School in Surigao del Sur, Pangabuan Integrated School in Misamis Occidental, and Valencia City Central School in Bukidnon – were provided with new computers, multimedia projectors, and other learning equipment and facilities.

He said DBP will continue to explore avenues of cooperation with DepEd with the goal of identifying additional public schools in need of assistance, especially those in low-income and underserved areas to fill in gaps in educational resources.

“DBP aims to create a more conducive learning environment for students and educators alike, advance the quality of education, and improve the lives of our students across the country,” de Jesus said.