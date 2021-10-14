Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>DBP funds infra projects in CamSur municipality

DBP funds infra projects in CamSur municipality

Journal Online16
DBP CamSur Loan Agreement

State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has approved P98.3-million in maiden funding assistance for the Municipality of Canaman in Camarines Sur to jumpstart various priority infrastructure projects including housing development, a public market, intermodal terminal, multi-purpose buildings, and a municipal memorial park and public cemetery. Canaman is a 4th class municipality composed of 24 barangays, and a population of 31,583 with a growth rate of 2.64% based on latest government data. The loan proceeds would be used to purchase lots and commence site development, including a 5.5-hectare housing project that can accommodate about 560 beneficiaries including informal settlers.

Makati City Pabakuna

Shown in photo during the signing of the loan agreement are (from left) Municipal Treasurer Leo Cataluna, DBP Senior Assistant Vice President Ariel Peña, and Municipal Mayor Nelson Legaspi. Standing at the back is DBP Assistant Vice President Maria Vivian Olayta.

Suggested Articles

DSWD
Miscellaneous

DSWD showcases operational innovations to facilitate better service delivery

Journal Online
With the Performance Government Scorecard (PGS) framework of strategy in place, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) came
Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde
Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde
Showbiz

Arjo gusto nang pakasalan si Maine

Aster Amoyo
HINDI naging madali sa fans na tanggapin ang relasyon ng magkasintahang Maine Mendoza at Arjo Atayde laluna sa Aldub group
Nation

Go: Mahihirap ‘wag ikulelat sa bakuna vs COVID-19

People's Tonight
MULING iginiit ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang nauna niyang panawagan na huwag ihuli at dapat ay i-prayoridad ang mga
Mysteries

Possible Ghost Face Captured on Camera at Hessle Foreshore Mill

People's Tonight
Jocelyne LeBlanc March 7, 2021 While a woman was out for an evening walk, she snapped a photo of what