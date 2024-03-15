DBP Opens New Office of Lipa Lending Center in Lipa City

305 SHARES Share Tweet

State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has opened the new lending offices of DBP Lipa Lending Center and DBP South Luzon Lending Group in Lipa City, Batangas as it aims to bring its suite of financial services, particularly its development financing programs, closer to the people of Batangas and Laguna provinces.

Photo shows DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O. de Jesus (right) leading the ribbon cutting ceremony with Batangas Province Provincial Administrator Wilfredo Racelis (left) and Cabuyao City Mayor Dennis Felipe Hain during the inauguration of the DBP South Luzon Lending Group and the DBP Lipa Lending Center.

Located at the 4th Floor of the FNR Building along CM Recto Avenue in Lipa City, the DBP South Luzon Lending Group and DBP Lipa Lending Center are tasked to extend much-needed credit assistance to key sectors in the region such as social services, agriculture, and infrastructure and logistics.