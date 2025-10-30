DBP senior official cited as “Audit Executive of the Year”

277 SHARES Share Tweet

An international group of audit practitioners has named a senior executive of state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) as “Chief Audit Executive of the Year”, citing his contributions in elevating the internal audit function in the government service.

Senior Vice President Ryan R. Gabinete, head of DBP’s internal audit group, was recently conferred the honor by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Philippines, besting various candidates from both the private and public sectors.

“Our honoree has shaped the internal audit profession through decades of excellence, leadership, and innovation,” the IIA said in its introduction of Gabinete during the awarding ceremonies earlier this month. “His thought leadership spans fraud audit, strategic audit practices, and public sector reform, shared through national forums and professional organizations.”

DBP is the 10th largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four priority sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics; micro, small and medium enterprises; the environment; and social services and community development.

IIA Philippines is part of a global network of audit professionals across 170 countries with over 200,000 members from various industries, dedicated to the advancement of internal audit profession. Its annual excellence awards recognizes leaders for their strategic expertise and significant contributions in attaining the highest standards of audit practice.

DBP President and Chief Executive Officer Michael O. de Jesus said IIA’s conferment is reflective of DBP’s steadfast commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance through the optimization of its internal audit operations.

He said Gabinete’s award is a testament to DBP’s resolute thrust to strengthen the Bank’s governance and control framework and enhance its audit methodology, leading to operational efficiency and timely and effective compliance to regulatory standards.

“DBP will continue to explore ways to strengthen its internal audit function, recognizing its critical role in enhancing governance and risk management in the organization, and helping create and sustain value for its clients and stakeholders,” de Jesus said.

As an IIA awardee, Gabinete will also be nominated to the prestigious Institute of Internal Auditors Global Excellence Awards – Chief Audit Executive of the Year in 2026.