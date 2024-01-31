Deadline for free wedding registrants in Manila set to April 30

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo standing as sponsors in a previous mass wedding held under the auspices of the Manila city government. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE deadline for those who want to avail of the free civil and church wedding being offered by the Manila city government is on April 30, 2024.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said though, that there is a limit as to the number of couples that can be accommodated in the case of Church wedding and that acceptance of registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

While the limit for applicants to the free Church wedding had been set to 100 couple, in the case of civil wedding, the number of couples may go beyond the said number.

Lacuna said that only those who have fully complied with the requirements will be entertained and included in the ‘Kasalang Bayan 2024‘ which will take place in June.

It was learned from Encar Ocampo, head of the Manila Civil Registry Office, that as ordered by the mayor, the free wedding will include free marriage license, wedding cord and veil, flower bouquet, arrhae (wedding tokens), reception and venue, wedding rings, church marriage and wedding service.

Both civil and church wedding applicants are required to present a certificate of no marriage (CENOMAR), a marriage license issued by the Manila Civil Registry and an affidavit of cohabitation (for those aged 23 or older who have been living together at least for the past five years and with a child or children), birth certificate of children, birth certificate and a valid identification card with Manila Address (government-issued).

Church wedding registrants, on the other hand, are required to produce the following additional documents: baptismal certificate, confirmation certificate, marriage banns (for those who are not from the parish of Intramuros, interview/ church seminar.

Ocampo said those interested may go to the Manila Civil Registry Office at Room 117, Ground Floor, Manila City Hall Arroceros St. Ermita Manila.