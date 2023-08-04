Deadline of entries to SEAMEO-Japan sustainability award set on Aug. 15

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Southeast Asian schools, including those in the Philippines, can vie for this year’s SEAMEO-Japan Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) Award. They can showcase sustainability and innovation regionally, with submissions closing on August 15, 2023.

Held annually since 2021, the award focuses on raising awareness and fostering sustainable practices across Southeast Asia and Japan. This year’s theme is Promoting Environmental Education Through Utilizing Renewable Energy.”

The award is a collaboration of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO), the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT), and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Multisectoral Regional Office in Bangkok.

All public and private educational levels, from kindergarten to Grade 12, as well as vocational and technical schools, are eligible.

The submitted entry must meet specific criteria, focusing on its relevance to promoting environmental education through renewable energy utilization.

Specifically, the entry should emphasize the school’s renewable energy program, encompassing education on efficient local energy use, including biomass, and using school facilities. It should also detail the program’s contribution to a more sustainable society and environment. The entry should also highlight student leadership with teachers, peers, parents, and communities, along with full integration of “Environmental Education through Renewable Energy” across the school’s policy, management plan, participatory planning and implementation, and curriculum.

The first prize winner will receive a monetary prize of US$1,500 ($1,895.84) and a study tour to Japan of the four to six students and teachers who are involved in planning and implementing the school’s activities. The second and third prize winners will receive US$1,000 and US$500, respectively. A special prize of US$1,000 from the SEAMEO Secretariat will be awarded to the best program carried out in small schools of less than 250 students.

SEAMEO is an intergovernmental treaty body that has been promoting education, science, and culture since 1965. It has 26 specialist institutions located across Southeast Asia. The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA), the Regional Center for Educational Innovation and Technology (INNOTECH), and the Regional Centre for Public Health Hospital Administration, Environmental and Occupational Health (TROPMED Philippines) are in the Philippines.