Home>News>DENR hit over negligence; Sen. Erwin says it’s another ‘milking cow’
News

DENR hit over negligence; Sen. Erwin says it’s another ‘milking cow’

Itchie G. Cabayan4
Erwin Tulfo
Sen. Erwin Tulfo slams DENR as another milking cow. (JERRY S. TAN)

A MILKING cow ever since. This was how Senator Erwin Tulfo described the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as he assailed its ‘apparent negligence in implementing measures to prevent the destruction of the environment.’

“They’re not doing their job. They cannot even answer the questions raised before their agency. Why will we fund an agency, 27 billion pesos, when they cannot even do their jobs? They’re using the agency as a milking cow, ever since,” Sen. Erwin said during the Senate plenary deliberations of the DENR’s proposed 2026 budget.

During his interpellations, Tulfo raised several environmental issues across the country that demonstrate the government’s negligence in preventing harmful activities such as logging, mining and the construction of illegal infrastructure in protected areas.

Sen. Erwin backed his claims with videos and photos of the actual sites of destroyed natural resources in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur; Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte and the Sierra Madre mountain ranges, among others.

Notably, when these issues were raised, the DENR remained silent or failed to provide the Senator with clear answers.

Senator Loren Legarda, who was defending the agency’s budget, shared her frustration over the DENR’s lack of action and proactiveness: “I cannot defend and answer that, and I hope I am the one asking questions because this is difficult to defend. I have no answers; I will not invent answers. I am even more frustrated than you.”

It can be recalled that, as soon as the Senate Session resumed after the onslaught of recent typhoons, Sen. Erwin Tulfo delivered a privilege speech calling out the agency for accountability and seeking protection of the Sierra Madre Mountains.

“The Sierra Madre has saved Luzon countless times — from Typhoon Yolanda, Rolly, Paeng, and now Uwan. But who will save the Sierra Madre? It cannot speak for itself. It cannot march to this hall. It cannot plead for mercy against bulldozers and chainsaws. It relies on us — the people’s representatives — to give it voice and legal protection,” he declared in his speech.

In concluding his interpellation on the 2026 DENR Budget, Tulfo said: “I hope, Mr. President, dear colleagues, it is not too late. Compassion is what we need to save this nation, to save our environment.”

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Bagunas goes to 'GO'
Volleyball

Bagunas goes to ‘GO’

VOCP
GO for Gold-Air Force yesterday announced that Philippine men’s volleyball team ace Bryan Bagunas has signed for another two years.
The Miniaturist
The Miniaturist
Concerts and Movies

BBC TV Mini-Series Review: ‘The Miniaturist’

VOCP
“THE Miniaturist” is a 3-hour BBC miniseries based on the 2014 novel by Jessie Burton and set in Amsterdam in
Provincial

Batangas quarantine bureau tackles new protocols amid new variants

VOCP
BATANGAS City -- The Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine (DOH-BOQ) the other day discussed new policies regarding quarantine protocols for
Nation

Gov’t eyes to sign deal for 20M vaccines by end-Dec

VOCP
THE government is eyeing to sign a deal for the procurement of another 20 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease